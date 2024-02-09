Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.60.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$47.22 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$48.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 48,400 shares worth $1,948,075. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

