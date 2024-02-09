Stifel Nicolaus Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

TSE PD opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

