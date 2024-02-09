Stifel Nicolaus Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on PD
Precision Drilling Trading Up 3.8 %
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.