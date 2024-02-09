Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 238% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,085 call options.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

