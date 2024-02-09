Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 31,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,413 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.54 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Our Latest Report on WYNN

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.