Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 19,748 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $555.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $753,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

