Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 16,315 call options.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 866,000 shares of company stock worth $19,382,520. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

