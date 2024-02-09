Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Walt Disney Call Options (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 271,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 134,984 call options.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

