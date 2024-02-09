StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USDP stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

