StockNews.com Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $261.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

