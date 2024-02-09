StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

