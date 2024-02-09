StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. UBS Group AG increased its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

