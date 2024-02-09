StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
