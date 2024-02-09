StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hackett Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.