StockNews.com Lowers U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

