StockNews.com Upgrades V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading restated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $15.35 on Thursday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.