Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on April 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $338.79 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.