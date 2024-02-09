Stuart Lorimer Purchases 27 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £146.34 ($183.45).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($183.15).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 542 ($6.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.73. The stock has a market cap of £607.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,806.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

