Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$71.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.40. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$71.30. The stock has a market cap of C$41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.60%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

