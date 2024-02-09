Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.60. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,561,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.