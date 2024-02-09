SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.46. SunPower shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,349,289 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.