Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $14.47

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.36. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 2,929,275 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 343,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

