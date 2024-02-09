Susquehanna Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

