Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

