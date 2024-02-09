Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KIM opened at $20.02 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
