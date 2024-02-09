Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.02 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

