Swiss National Bank Sells 38,400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $35,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.