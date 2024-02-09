Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.66 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

