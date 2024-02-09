Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Synaptics stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

