Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

SYF stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

