T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.93.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

