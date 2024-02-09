Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CFO Daniella Beckman Sells 1,908 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Beckman sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $23,964.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,727.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.