Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) General Counsel Douglas Barry Sells 1,354 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas Barry sold 1,354 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $17,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

