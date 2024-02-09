Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) General Counsel Douglas Barry Sells 1,354 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas Barry sold 1,354 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $17,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
