Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.35, but opened at $42.23. Tapestry shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 641,068 shares traded.
The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $71,991,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $52,121,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after buying an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $34,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.