TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion.
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$50.41 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59.
In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
