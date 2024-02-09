TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -624.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 639,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after buying an additional 610,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

