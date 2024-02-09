TD Securities Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

