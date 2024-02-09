TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,282,155 shares of company stock valued at $231,717,877. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

