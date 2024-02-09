TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,537,000 after acquiring an additional 145,605 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

