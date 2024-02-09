Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $131.25 and last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 22992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

