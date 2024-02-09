The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of AES worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AES
In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AES Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE AES opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.
AES Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is currently -78.41%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.