The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.