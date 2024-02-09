The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

