The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 57,982 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $118.06 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

