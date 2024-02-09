The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

