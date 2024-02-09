The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

New York Times Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYT opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 312,368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

