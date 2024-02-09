The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.89. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

