The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

