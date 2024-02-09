The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

