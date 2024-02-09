Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Purchases C$17,275.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$17,275.00.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$8.66.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.