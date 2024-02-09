TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.86.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
