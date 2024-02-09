TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

X opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.33. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.32.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

