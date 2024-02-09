TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

TMX Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.33. TMX Group has a one year low of C$26.09 and a one year high of C$34.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

