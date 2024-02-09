TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.
TMX Group Price Performance
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.