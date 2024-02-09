TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

TMX Group (TSE:XGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.33. TMX Group has a one year low of C$26.09 and a one year high of C$34.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (TSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.